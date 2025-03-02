Shin-Chan explores India for the first time in new film!

Fans loved seeing Shin-Chan say Namaste and joke around with Indian words like Chapati-Chapati instead of Kabaddi-Kabaddi

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 2nd March 2025 4:54 pm IST
Shin-Chan explores India for the first time in new film!
Shin-Chan (X)

Mumbai: Everyone’s favorite naughty kid, Shin-Chan, is coming to India. His new movie, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers, will be released in Japan on August 8, 2025. This is the first time a Shin-Chan movie is set in India, and fans are super excited.  

What’s the Story  

Shin-Chan and his friends take part in a dance competition in Kasukabe. They win and get a chance to travel to India to perform. The group visits famous cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur, enjoying the colorful culture.  

But things take a crazy turn when Bo-chan buys a strange nose-shaped backpack from a local shop. The backpack has a secret power, and Bo-chan accidentally turns into a villain called Bo-Kun. He becomes super strong and causes chaos. Now, Shin-Chan and his friends must save Bo-chan and stop the disaster.  

What’s in the Trailer  

The trailer shows Shin-Chan and his gang having fun in India—dancing, exploring, and making mischief. Fans loved seeing Shin-Chan say Namaste and joke around with Indian words like “Chapati-Chapati” instead of “Kabaddi-Kabaddi.”  

Where to Watch  

Right now, the movie will only be released in Japan on August 8, 2025. But since Shin-Chan is super popular in India, fans hope it will come to Indian theaters or streaming platforms soon.  

This is the first-ever Shin-Chan movie set in India. Directed by Masakazu Hashimoto and written by Kimiko Ueno, it will bring Indian culture, fun, and adventure to Shin-Chan’s world.  

