Shinde faction minister needles NCP for backing NDPP-BJP govt in Nagaland

Mumbai: A Maharashtra minister belonging to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Thursday taunted the Nationalist Congress Party for extending support to the newly-formed government in Nagaland, and wondered whether any monetary transaction was involved in the move.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, state Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil said the NCP has been criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by labelling it as a communal party, while in Nagaland it has extended support to the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance government.

“Has there been any monetary understanding?” he asked.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar took a strong objection saying the BJP is in power in the state and the Centre and can probe the matter.

“What is the need to rake up political development in a north-eastern state here? Some decisions have to be taken in national interest,” he said.

The NCP extended its support to the newly-formed Nagaland government led by NDPP leader and Chief Minister N Rio. The BJP has already given support to the NDPP.

The Sharad Pawar-led party won seven seats in the recently-held polls to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly. After the formation of the NDPP-BJP government, it was expected that the NCP will be the main Opposition party in the state.