Shinde-led Shiv Sena wants UCC to be passed in budget session

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday demanded that a bill on the Uniform Civil Code be passed in the coming budget session of Parliament.

Speaking at a news conference in Delhi after an all-party meet on the eve of the session, Sena MP Rahul Shewale also demanded that Parliament pass a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shewale, the Sena’s leader in the Lok Sabha, said as the session would be the last session before the general elections, a bill on Uniform Civil Code should be passed.

“A resolution congratulating Prime minister Narendra Modi should be passed in Parliament for building a grand Ram temple, and all parties should back it,” he added.

His party will support all the bills that the government will introduce, Shewale said.

The budget session will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present the full-fledged budget.