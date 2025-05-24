Shiv Sena, BJP call for scraping Turkish beach rescue deal

Former Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padval questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the contract to procure the Turkish machines.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th May 2025 12:45 pm IST
Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC)
Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC)

Mumbai: In light of recent hostilities with Pakistan, former corporators of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP on Saturday demanded that the civic body in Mumbai scrap the contract for Turkiye-made robotic rescue machines for the city’s beaches.

Former Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padval questioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the contract to procure the Turkish machines.

“Since Turkiye supported Pakistan during the stand-off after Operation Sindoor, there was a spontaneous boycott of products from that country,” Padval said, adding that the BMC should scrap the contract to purchase the Turkish machines.

MS Creative School

Former BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat has also made a similar demand.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th May 2025 12:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button