Shiv Sena is ready to quit MVA alliance if MLAs want: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena has asked Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs to “return in 24 hours,” assuring them that their demand to leave the ruling alliance will be considered.

“MLAs should not communicate from Guwahati, they should come back to Mumbai and discuss all this with the chief minister. We are ready to consider exiting out of MVA if this is the will of all MLAs, but for that, they have to come here & discuss it with him,” Sanjay Raut said.

Raut further claimed that 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Shiv Sena and when they return to Mumbai they will be with the party.

“Uddhav Thackeray will come back to Varsha very soon. 21 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted us and when they return to Mumbai, they will be with us,” he added.

Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati with about 41 MLAs, tweeted a stinging letter from a legislator accusing the Maharashtra Chief Minister of closing his doors and keeping them waiting for hours.

The MLAs, on the other hand, do not want Uddhav Thackeray to step down as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. “Instead, we want him to form a new government with a natural ally by forming an alliance with the BJP,” said Deepak Kesakar, one of three MLAs who joined the rebel camp this morning.

