Shiv Sena may get housing ministry in Maharashtra cabinet expansion

New Delhi: The BJP is expected to cede housing ministry to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra following the likely cabinet expansion in the state, sources said, adding that the BJP will retain the home ministry.

The sources said the two BJP allies — Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — will retain the portfolios they had in the previous Mahayuti government except for one additional ministry to the Shiv Sena.

With former chief minister Shinde now as one of the two deputies to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP may give his party one more important ministry, they added.

Pawar is likely to retain the finance ministry.

There is a possibility of cabinet expansion taking place in Nagpur on Sunday. The BJP may induct a few fresh faces in the cabinet, the sources said.