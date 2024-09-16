Shiv Sena MLA announces Rs 11L reward for cutting off Rahul’s tongue, booked

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has kicked up a row by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

As the remarks triggered a political firestorm and raised calls for action, police on Monday night registered a case against the Buldhana MLA.

“While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wanted to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress,” Gaikwad told reporters, before announcing the bizarre reward.

“During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue with Rs 11 lakh,” Gaikwad said.

The Congress had defeated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in elections, he added.

“Gandhi’s comments are the biggest treachery of the people. Communities like Marathas, Dhangars and OBCs are fighting for reservation but before that, Gandhi is talking about ending its benefits,” the MLA said.

“Rahul Gandhi used to show the Constitution book and spread a fake narrative that the BJP would change it. But it is the Congress that plans to take the country back by 400 years,” he said.

As the controversy raged over Gaikwad’s remarks, the Shiv Sena ally, BJP distanced itself from Gaikwad’s comments.

“I will not support or endorse Gaikwad’s comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress,” state BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said.

“Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations,” the BJP leader said.

State Congress president Nana Patole on Monday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to clarify his stand over Gaikwad’s remarks and demanded legal action.

“Eknath Shinde should clarify his stand over Gaikwad’s remarks. There should be legal action, otherwise, Congress party workers will take some decisive action against Gaikwad,” Patole said.

Atul Londhe, spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress said, “Sanjay Gaikwad does not deserve to live in society and politics. We want to see whether Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis invokes charges of culpable homicide against Gaikwad.”

A case was registered against Gaikwad under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section 351 (2) and other relevant sections, a Buldhana Police official said on Monday night.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers staged a sit-in protest at Buldhana city police station.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned the status of the law and order situation in Maharashtra over Gaikwad’s remarks.

“During the agitation over the Badlapur incident, (Shinde Sena leader) Waman Mhatre made offensive remarks against a woman journalist. No action was taken against Mhatre, but an FIR was filed against the woman journalist. Several such incidents are taking place. It seems the state has no home minister,” he said targeting Devendra Fadnavis of BJP.

Speaking on the seat-sharing talks in MVA, Thackeray said the allocation of seats will be announced soon.

Asked about the decision on the CM face from MVA, he countered the question and asked whether the Mahayuti will contest elections with its face of “corruption and betrayal”.

Gaikwad is no stranger to controversies. Last month, a video of a policeman washing the Shiv Sena MLA’s car had gone viral on social media. Gaikwad had later explained that the policeman cleaned the vehicle voluntarily after vomiting inside it.

In February, Gaikwad claimed that he had hunted a tiger in 1987 and has been wearing its tooth around his neck.

Soon after, the state Forest department sent the purported tiger tooth for forensic identification and charged Gaikwad under the Wildlife Protection Act.