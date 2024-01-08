Shiv Sena (UBT) livid as Maha CM, Speaker meet over lunch

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) attacked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for their meeting over lunch on January 7, saying it imperils democracy and the Constitution, here on Monday.

SS-UBT MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the Speaker is presently deciding on the sensitive case of disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde.

“Under the circumstances, the Speaker is like a judge who has gone to meet the accused (CM) behind closed doors and have lunch with him. The Speaker has been given this responsibility (disqualification case) by the Supreme Court. This is objectionable,” said Raut sharply.

Also Read CM Shinde dubs Uddhav Thackeray as ‘anti-development’

Attacking the development and raising doubts on the fate of the pending disqualification case, Raut said that first Narwekar abruptly fell ill and then he suddenly recovered and got into his car to go to meet the CM.

“A person who is expected to pronounce the verdict on the accused goes and meets the latter, just three days ahead of the January 10 deadline. What kind of justice can be expected now,” said Raut, speaking with mediapersons.

He said that this had endangered the Constitution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the justice system has reached a crucial point in the country where a ‘judge’ and ‘accused’ (Shinde) meet, lunch together, and then the ‘judge’ (Narwekar) leaves the place all smiles.