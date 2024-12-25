Shiva Charan Reddy appointed Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress president

Hyderabad: Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy, son of Congress leader Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy has been appointed as the president of Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress on Wednesday, December 25.

Shiva Charan has been serving as the general secretary of Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress before being elevated to the president’s post.

After pursuing Bachelors in Computer Science Engineering at Maturi Venkata Subba Rao (MVSR) Engineering College in 2014, Shiva Charan Reddy completed his Master’s in Computer Engineering in 2016 in the US, from the University of Houston Clear Lake.

Shiva Charan Reddy served as an LB Nagar zonal in-charge of NSUI from 2010 to 2012 and served as the Ranga Reddy district in-charge of NSUI from 2023 to 2014.

He served as the Indian Overseas Congress Texas State President from 2016 to 2019. In 2022 he was appointed as the Youth Congress state campaign committee chairman, in addition to being designated as the Youth Congress social media state convenor. He was also made the in-charge of Porata Yatra.

During the 2023 assembly elections, Shiva Charan Reddy campaigned throughout the state, coordinating youth activities, mobilising young voters, and ensuring the effective implementation of campaign strategies to support the party’s electoral objectives.

He performed door to door campaign at around 18,000 households during the assembly elections and campaigned at 9,000 households across the state during the 2024 general elections.

His father Prabhakar Reddy is the in-charge of Congress in LB Nagar constituency, and also a TPCC delegate.

Shiva Charan Reddy succeeds former Telangana Youth Congress president K Shiva Sena Reddy, who is now serving as the chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG).