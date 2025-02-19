Shivaji Jayanti celebrated in Hyderabad with major processions across city

Hyderabad: Celebrations marked the 395th birth anniversary of Veer Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Wednesday, February 19, in the city.

To mark the procession big processions were taken out in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and suburbs of the city by different organizations.

In Secunderabad, the General Bazaar and Pot Market Gold and Silver Association organized a big procession. Drummers from Nagpur performed during the rally while people dressed in traditional attire and participated in huge numbers. The participants raised slogans in praise of Chatrapati Shivaji. BRS leader, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, participated as Chief Guest in the program.

Also Read Grand rally planned in Hyderabad for Shivaji birth anniversary

In Hyderabad, Sri Chatrapati Shivaji Maratha Navyuvak Mandal, organized a big colour procession from Puranapul Darwaza to Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue at Salar Jung Bridge. Thousands of people wearing saffron turbans participated in the procession, some were sitting in trucks and many participants were seen on motorcycles. The procession passed through Puranapul, Jummerat Bazaar, Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar, and Afzalgunj and ended at Imliban.

A big procession was taken out in Pahadishareef and Attapur by local youth associations. The procession moved locally and many people participated in it.

On the other hand, Nitin Nandkar, president of Shivaji Sena got agitated on Tuesday after the management of Karachi Bakery refused to allow him to put up a banner as part of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Nitin Nandkar got angry and was seen yielding at the bakery management in a video that went viral on social media.

The local police and leaders intervened and sorted out the issue. He later put up a banner at the MJ Market Karachi Bakery.