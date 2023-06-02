Shivaji Maharaj’s life is source of inspiration: PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj epitomises courage and his life as well as ideals are a source of inspiration.

The PM said this in a video message that was played at the state-level function being held to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha warrior king at Raigad fort in Maharashtra.

“Welfare of the state and its people was the basic principle of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule. The 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration and source of energy and an important chapter of India’s history,” PM Modi said.

Also Read Maha minor detained for derogatory social media post on Shivaji Maharaj

“The main aim of a leader is to keep his people motivated. Shivaji Maharaj ended the mindset of slavery among people, protected them and the state from invaders and instilled among people the confidence of self-rule. He not only set up ‘swarajya’ (self-rule), but also implemented ‘sushasan’ (good governance),” he said.

His life and times continue to inspire us. The manner in which he expanded his Navy, and built sea forts, is inspiring, the prime minister added.