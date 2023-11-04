Shivakumar denies urging Foxconn to move Apple plant from Hyderabad to Bengaluru

We anticipate forming a friendly government in Telangana soon, assuring that you will encounter no hindrance there," the letter stated.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (left) and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar has refuted claims that he wrote a letter to the Foxconn group to relocate the Apple AirPod manufacturing plant from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

In a post on X, he said, “The letter circulating on social media, saying that I have written a letter to Foxconn groups to relocate the Apple AirPod manufacturing plant from Hyderabad to Bangalore is fake. An FIR has been lodged at the Cybercrime Police Station in this regard.”

Some of the contents of the viral letter say, “I propose that you consider relocating the Apple Airpods industry, which you plan to set up in Hyderabad, to Bengaluru. The move holds numerous mutual benefits. Being located in Bengaluru will also enhance your international recognition.”

“Several international industries in Hyderabad have expressed interest in relocating to Bengaluru. We anticipate forming a friendly government in Telangana soon, assuring that you will encounter no hindrance there,” the letter stated.

However, neighbouring Telangana is not happy.

KTR slams Shivakumar’s letter to Foxconn

BRS working president and state IT minister KTR, while addressing a Telangana State Lawyers Atmiya Sammelan event, called out the Karnataka Congress saying, “Foxconn came to Ranga Reddy district and signed a MoU with Telangana to set up their factory, generating nearly one lakh employment opportunities. The plant will be ready for inauguration in April next year.”

“If Congress government is voted to power, whatever BRS has worked for will go to the drains. Many will lose jobs,” KTR said.

BRS spokesperson Prof Dasoju Srravan said on X, “How dare & How shameless @DKShivakumar to hijack our investors and industries from Hyderabad to Bangalore?? This is nothing but a brazen betrayal of people of Telangana.. Foxconn and their Apple manufacturing industry has come to Hyderabad due to persistent and untiring efforts of @KTRBRS and his team for more than 5 years. On the one hand you @DKShivakumar overtly make false promises like a cunning fox to develop Telangana, on the other hand, you are covertly conspiring to destroy the prospects of Telangana.. Appeal to People of Telangana, in order to protect our industry and investors, let us kick out these cunning foxes who are camouflaging cheating and deceiving us. @TelanganaCMO

