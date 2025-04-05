Shivangi Dev, the girl Irfan Pathan almost married before Safa

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer and celebrated commentator Irfan Pathan is not only known for his on-field prowess but also often finds himself in the limelight for his personal life. Today, he is happily married to Jeddah-based Safa Baig, and the couple are doting parents to two adorable sons — Imran and Suleiman.

However, not many know that before Safa came into his life, Irfan was once head over heels in love with someone else and was all set to tie the knot!

Yes, you read that right.

Irfan Pathan and Shivangi Dev’s relationship

Irfan was in a serious relationship with his long-time friend Shivangi Dev, a chartered accountant based in Australia. Their love story began in 2003 when Irfan met Shivangi in Canberra during India’s tour of Australia. He later proposed to her, and Shivangi promptly said “yes”.

Irfan’s father, Mehbubkhan Pathan, had confirmed the news back then, telling PTI, “Miya bibi razi to kya karega Kazi,” implying that the families had no objection to the union. Though initially hesitant, both families eventually gave in to the couple’s wishes. Shivangi even stayed in Vadodara for three years.

However, despite their strong bond, the couple began drifting apart by 2012. The reason? Reports suggest that Irfan wanted his elder brother Yusuf Pathan to get married first, while Shivangi didn’t want to wait any longer. Eventually, they parted ways.

Later, destiny had other plans for Irfan.

Love story and Nikah with Safa Baig

In 2014, Irfan Pathan met Safa Baig at a function in Dubai. They kept their relationship under wraps for almost two years before tying the knot in February 2016.

Safa, born on February 28, 1994, in Jeddah, is a former model, journalist, and a talented nail artist. A graduate of the International Indian School in Jeddah, she has also worked as an executive editor at a PR firm and appeared in several Gulf fashion magazines.

The couple’s intimate Nikah took place at Haram Shareef, Makkah, attended only by close family and relatives.

Entering probably the most beautiful phase of my life.We both wish to thank everyone for your wishes & #blessings pic.twitter.com/Obrdlat3Xq — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 7, 2016

Well, Irfan Pathan’s journey has truly been one filled with ups and downs, and he now seems to have found his happily ever after with Safa and their beautiful family.