Shivpal Yadav creates flutter with ‘Kansa’ remark

The tweet created a flutter in the political circles in Lucknow as there was speculation as to whom Shivpal Yadav was referring to as Kansa, who had usurped his father's throne.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 20th August 2022 11:27 am IST
Shivpal Yadav creates flutter with 'Kansa' remark
PHOTO ANI

New Delhi : A cryptic remark by Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav even as he wished people on the occasion of Janmashtmi set the political circles abuzz on Friday.

Yadav hailed Lord Krishna for bestowing humanity with the knowledge of Gita. He, however, added that whenever a ‘Kansa’ is born and deceitfully usurps his father’s throne, the Lord takes birth on earth.

Also Read
TMC, CPM leaders slam govt over CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence

“Whenever a Kansa humiliates his father by deceit or force to establish his unauthorized suzerainty, then to protect Dharma, Yashodha Mata’s son, Yogeshwar Shri Krishna, who is the friend of ‘Gwalas’ is born and by His Yog Maya punishes the evil to establish Dharma..,” Shivpal Singh said in a letter in Hindi that he tweeted.

MS Education Academy

The tweet created a flutter in the political circles in Lucknow as there was speculation as to whom Shivpal Yadav was referring to as Kansa, who had usurped his father’s throne.

Later, Shivpal was asked by reporters about his comments. Shivpal, however, refrained from taking any names saying and said that he had only mentioned what epics mention. People could come up with their own interpretations, he added.

Asked about reports about certain comments by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav questioning the role of the Election Commission (EC). Shivpal Yadav said if he (Akhilesh) can “take note of his mistakes, then the blame (for SP’s defeat) does not fall on the commission. (ANI)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button