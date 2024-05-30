Shoaib Ibrahim buys ‘Ferrari’ for his little son Ruhaan – Watch

Mumbai: Popular celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved duo in the television industry. Since becoming parents, their vlogs have been filled with charming moments featuring their little son, Ruhaan.

Ruhaan will be turning one in June. Ahead of his first birthday, Shoaib surprised him with an exciting gift–a cute little red Ferrari!

In his latest vlog on YouTube, Shoaib Ibrahim can be seen buying the new car for his 11-month-old son. The video also captures the joyful moments as Ruhaan receives his lavish present.

Dipika and Shoaib’s love story began on the sets of “Sasural Simar Ka,” where they both played lead roles. After dating for years, they got married in February 2018. Their joy was complete with the birth of Ruhaan in June 2023.

On the work front, Dipika Kakar is known for her roles in several popular TV dramas and has taken a break from acting. She was last seen in the 2020 TV show “Kahan Hum Kahan Tum.” Shoaib Ibrahim last appeared in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11,” where he was the runner-up.