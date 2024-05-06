Shoaib Ibrahim to Manisha Rani: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants

Mumbai: The anticipation surrounding the upcoming season ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ continues to soar, with updates about the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show keeping fans on the edge of their seats. From premiere date, shoot location to contestants names, every tidbit of information is adding to the excitement among enthusiasts everyday.

So far, we have reported names of several celebrities from television industry who are expected to feature in the upcoming season of KKK. Several tentative lists are doing rounds on internet.

And now, we have a new list of confirmed and almost confirmed contestants that is sure to generat buzz among fans. This list is compiled by a popular social media page dedicated to Bigg Boss updates and the list sheds light on the potential lineup for the adrenaline-fueled competition.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants Names

Here’s a list of the confirmed contestants:

Sumona Chakravarti

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

Samarth Jurel

Aditi Sharma

Gashmeer Mahajani

Abhishek Kumar

Additionally, there are several ‘almost confirmed’ contestants, including:

Karanvir Sharma

Abhishek Malhan

Elvish Yadav

Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim

Mannara Chopra

Insiders reveal that while many celebrities have already signed contracts, some approached contestants are in the final stages of negotiations and are expected to finalize their participation soon.

As preparations for the show intensify, all confirmed contestants are gearing up to travel to the new shooting location in Romania by the end of May. The shoot is slated to span approximately a month, leading up to the much-anticipated premiere in July.

With the contestant list taking shape and excitement reaching fever pitch, fans eagerly await the thrilling action and nail-biting challenges that await in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates on KKK 14.