Shoaib Ibrahim urges fans to pray for sis Saba Ibrahim’s health

Mumbai: Popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim has recently revealed that she is pregnant. In one of her recent vlogs, she has also revealed that she is going through a difficult time as she is facing complications in her first pregnancy.

Shoaib Ibrahim also talked about the same in his latest YouTube video. He said that Saba is doing better, but she is still facing the same problem. The actor said that his family is encouraging Saba during this tough time and urged his fans too to pray for his sister.

Saba Ibrahim announced her first pregnancy on 27th of April. She had also revealed earlier that her bleeding had started due to complications on the day of Eid. She has been advised for complete bed rest. She revealed that she is bothered about the complications she has developed.

Saba has been a regular on the platform for the past few years, sharing her fashion, lifestyle, and beauty tips with her followers. She enjoys a massive following of 3.12M on her YouTube channel ‘Saba Ka Jahaan’.