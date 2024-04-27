Shoaib Ibrahim’s mother hospitalised, know what happened to her

Mumbai: Telly ville’s popular couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, who are very active on social media and YouTube, make sure to give important updates from their lives through their vlogs. In of the recent vlogs, the couple shared the news of Shoaib’s mother being hospitalized.

Shoaib disclosed that his mother had undergone a minor surgery and said, “There’s a small procedure. A minor surgery. It’s a female hormonal issue. I will be able to share details later. We are all worried and Ammi is more worried. I’ve never seen her admitted to a hospital. It’s just a minor surgery but giving anaesthesia and being in that state for 12 to 13 hours, anyone will come anxious.”

Fans flooded the comments sections with messages of support for the actor’s mother’s speedy recovery.

And now, in a new vlog, Shoaib revealed that his mother had returned home from the hospital, and they shared more details about her condition. In the video, Dipika revealed that her mother-in-law had a cervical polyp, necessitating immediate surgery. Shoaib emphasized the importance of timely treatment to prevent serious complications.

‘Aisa kuch serious issue nahi tha, lekin agar dhyaan na dein ya treat nahi kiya gaya toh serious hojata hai..’ Shoaib said in his yesterday’s vlog. Check out full vlog here.

Shoaib and Dipika’s relationship blossomed after meeting on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, leading to their marriage in February 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Ruhaan, in June last year.

On the professional front, Shoaib was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and is now rumored to be joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 next.