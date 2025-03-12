Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed star together in new Pakistani show

Islamabad: Pakistani celebrity couple Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, who tied the knot in early 2024, made their first on-screen appearance together after marriage. The duo starred in the latest episode of the hit Ramzan game show Jeeto Pakistan League 2025, hosted by Fahad Mustafa.

The episode featured an exciting face-off between the couple, titled Sana Javed vs. Shoaib Malik. The match ended with Shoaib Malik emerging as winner, leading to a playful banter between the couple.

While Sana jokingly claimed that her presence was the reason behind Shoaib’s win, he confidently credited his victory to his own skills and hard work.

Jeeto Pakistan League, a popular Ramzan game show on ARY Digital, follows a league-based format where celebrity captains lead teams representing different cities. This year’s captains include Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik, Shaista Lodhi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, among others. The show is known for its exciting challenges, celebrity rivalries, and viral moments.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s love story allegedly began on the sets of the reality show, ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ in 2021.

For the unversed, Shoaib and Sana’s wedding announcement in January 2024 took fans across Pakistan and India by surprise, as neither had publicly confirmed their separation from their previous partners before getting married. Despite the controversies, the couple remains vocal about their love and continues to win hearts with their chemistry.