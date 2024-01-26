Watch: Shoaib Malik loses BPL contract over match-fixing suspicion

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has lost his contract with Fortune Barishal, a team in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), due to suspicions of match-fixing.

The suspicion arose during the BPL 2024 match between Fortune Barishal and Khulna Riders at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on January 22. Shoaib Malik bowled three no-balls in an over, conceding 18 runs to Khulna Riders, leading to the suspicions.

The incident occurred after Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal chose to have the Pakistan cricketer bowl in the powerplay.

In response to the situation, Fortune Barishal owner Mizanu Rahman decided to terminate Shoaib Malik’s contract over suspicions of match-fixing.

Shoaib Malik recently made headlines for his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. This marks Shoaib’s third marriage, following vows with Ayesha Siddiqui and Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza.

Rumors surrounding the cricketer and Sana Javed started in 2023 when the cricketer shared a picture with the actress on her birthday, captioned “Happy Birthday Buddy.”

Now, the Pakistan cricketer is once again in the news, this time over suspicions of match-fixing in the BPL.