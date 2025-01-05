Shoaib Malik ends another chapter after divorce from Sania Mirza

Islamabad: Shoaib Malik, the famous Pakistani cricketer and former husband of tennis star Sania Mirza, has made another big decision in his life.

After his divorce from Sania in 2023, Malik has now ended his two-year connection with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Karachi Kings. He announced on social media that he will be entering the upcoming PSL draft to explore new opportunities.

Time with Karachi Kings

Shoaib Malik had a strong presence in the Karachi Kings team during his two years with them. He played many important matches but, despite his efforts, never managed to win the PSL title. Over the years, Shoaib has played for three different PSL teams: Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and Peshawar Zalmi.

– I would like to announce that my time with the @KarachiKingsARY has come to an end. It has been a great experience playing for this amazing franchise and teammates. During my two stints with the team @Salman_ARY and the management have been super accommodating and supportive.… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 3, 2025

Shoaib Malik’s Love for Cricket at 43

Even at 43 years old, Shoaib Malik’s love for cricket remains strong. He continues to be passionate about the game and is looking forward to new challenges. In his PSL career, Malik has played 91 matches, scored over 2,300 runs, and taken 17 wickets. His skills and experience have made him one of the most respected cricketers in Pakistan.

Saying Goodbye to Karachi Kings

In his farewell message, Shoaib thanked Karachi Kings and their management for all their support. He also expressed excitement about the upcoming PSL draft and the new opportunities it may bring.