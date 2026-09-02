Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has once again addressed the rumours surrounding his personal life, joking about the frequent reports claiming that he is getting married again.

The 44-years-old cricketer, who has had one of the longest careers in international cricket, has often found himself in the spotlight not just for his sport but also for his personal life. The speculation intensified following his separation from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

In his latest appearance on Mashion, Shoaib Malik took part in a question-and-answer session, where he was asked about the strangest rumour he had heard about himself recently.

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“Everyday I see my nikah is happening,” he replied, seemingly referring to the frequent marriage rumours surrounding him.

He was then asked, “What’s a rumour you would like to spread about yourself?”

Shoaib Malik quickly replied, “that I am Gentleman,” before laughing and adding, “Jitney nikah karwaate hain, lagta hai mujhe gentleman bolte honge?” His light-hearted response came amid continued speculation about his personal life.

Shoaib Malik had earlier slammed nikah rumours

Earlier this year, Shoaib Malik had strongly reacted to reports linking him to Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar and speculation that the two were planning to get married. The cricketer dismissed the claims and criticised the spread of unverified stories about his personal life.

In a detailed statement, he also clarified his marital history, saying that he had been married only twice and that his first marriage to Sania Mirza had ended in early 2023 by mutual consent. He said the former couple had decided to co-parent their son and that he remarried only after their separation.

“I’ve always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted,” Malik said in his statement.

He further expressed concern over rumours linking him to people he had never met and said that such reports had affected his family, particularly his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

“Since my second marriage, people have attempted to tarnish my reputation by linking me to individuals I’ve never met,” he said, adding that the false stories were causing distress to people he cared about.

Shoaib Malik had also warned that continued circulation of false claims about his personal life could lead to legal action, urging people to act responsibly and refrain from spreading misinformation.

Despite that strong statement earlier this year, Shoaib appears to be taking the latest rumours in his stride, choosing to respond with humour when asked about the repeated reports of his supposed nikah.