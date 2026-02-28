Hyderabad: There have been several rumours circulating on social media over the past few days suggesting that Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is set to get married for the fourth time. His name was being linked to Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar, with speculation claiming that the two would tie the knot on February 27.

However, Shoaib Malik has now reacted to these rumours for the first time with a strong and lengthy statement, dismissing the claims as false. He also clarified that, contrary to reports suggesting that Sana Javed is his third wife, he has been married only twice, with his first marriage being to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik on 4th marriage rumours

In his statement, Shoaib Malik said that his first marriage ended in early 2023 by mutual consent and that they decided to co-parent their son. He added that he remarried only after this separation. Expressing concern over the spread of misinformation, Shoaib Malik said, “It was early 2023 when my first marriage ended, with mutual consent it was decided decided that we will co-parent our child. It was after this only, that I got remarried. I’ve always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted.”

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed (Instagram)

“Since my second marriage, people have attempted to tarnish my reputation by linking me to individuals I’ve never met. Unverified stories about my personal life have been written without my permission. People have targeted my wife with negative remarks for the things she was never Involved in and that’s unacceptable for me”.

He further noted that such rumours have caused distress to his loved ones, especially his son Izhaan Mirza Malik, who is now old enough to read these fabricated stories.

“I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed. as my son is is now at an age where he’ll be reading these false and fabricated stories, spread for views for mere pennies of earnings, these lame accusitions are causing distress to those who I care about.”

Shoaib Malik and Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

“I urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation about my personal life, or anyone’s. As a public figure, I understand scrutiny comes with the support, but there’s a limit. Invading privacy or damaging reputations crosses that line.”

Urging people to act responsibly, Malik warned that continued spread of false information would lead to strict legal action against those involved.

“Act responsibily, there is much more to life than just few likes and views. I have a family just like you all do. I hope this message is taken positively, and assumptions/jokes about my personal life will stop. Failure to do so will result in strict legal action from my team against individuals and firms. Regards, Shoaib Malik,” he concluded.

Earlier reports had claimed that Shoaib Malik was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002 and later to Sania Mirza in 2010, with the couple separating in 2024. The former couple shares a son who currently lives with Sania Mirza. Malik later married Sana Javed on January 20, 2024.