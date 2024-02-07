Shoaib Malik reveals 2 names he can’t live without, ‘Izhaan and…’

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has been making headlines ever since he announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed. He was earlier married to Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. They both got married in 2010 and called it quits in 2023. Sania and Shoaib are currently co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Ever since Shoaib announced his wedding, several old interviews and clips where he is seen talking about his personal life and relationships are resurfacing online. One such interview that is causing a stir on the internet is his candid conversation with Shaista Lodhi. The cricketer appeared on her podcast ‘Talks That Matter’ in December 2023, which took place just a month before Shoaib’s wedding announcement.

During the podcast, Shoaib was quizzed about the two names he can’t imagine life without. The show host asks Shoaib, “Do aise naam jiske baghair aap apni life ka tasavvur nahi kar sakte?”

Initially attempting to sidestep the question, he mentions, “Ek meri training aur…” However, the host, Shaista Lodhi, a close friend of Shoaib, intervenes and discloses the two names – “Ek naam hai Izhaan Mirza Malik aur doosra naam hai Sultana Farooq (Shoaib’s mother).” Shoaib responds with a playful, “Yeh naam aapko bataane ki zaroorat he nahi thi, yeh naam sabko pata hai. Logon ko woh naam batao jo nahi pata.”

This candid revelation has caught the attention of many, given the recent changes in Shoaib’s personal life. Fans have been actively engaging with the interview, providing an intriguing glimpse into Shoaib Malik’s sentiments just before his unexpected marriage announcement.