Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed’s PDA goes viral

Islamabad: Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricket player, got married to actress Sana Javed in January 2024. They have received a lot of hate since getting married. The two, in a collaborative post on Instagram, announced that they had embarked on their forever journey. People on the internet criticized them for not talking about their past marriages. But the couple didn’t pay attention to the negativity online.

The Pakistani actress Sana Shoaib Malik recently posted pictures with her husband on her Instagram stories. They had gone out to eat at a restaurant. Shoaib wore a beige sweatshirt with white pants, while Sana wrote, “Hey hero!”

Sana Javed took to her Instagram stories a few days ago to share a post. The photo featured a quote that read: “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.” The doting wife of Shoaib dedicated this heartfelt quote to her husband. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “My one and only SM.” However, it did not go well with the netizens again.

Sana was also seen frequently at the stadium during matches of the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, where her husband was representing Karachi Kings.

Before tying the knot with Sana, Malik was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010 and the two were together for almost 14 years.

On the other hand, Sana got married to singer Umair Jaswal in 2020.