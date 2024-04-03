Video: Shoaib Malik flirts with another Pakistani actress?

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed got married on January 20

Updated: 3rd April 2024 1:24 pm IST
Nawal Saeed, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik finds himself at the center of controversy once again, this time over alleged flirty texts sent to actress Nawal Saeed. This explosive revelation comes after Shoaib’s second marriage announcement with actress Sana Javed earlier this year, which drew criticism for allegedly betraying his second wife, Sania Mirza.

In an interview with Aijaz Aslam and Nadia Khan on Pakistan’s Green TV Entertainment, Nawal Saeed hinted at receiving texts from married or committed cricketers, with Shoaib Malik’s name among the speculated individuals. While Nawal did not outright confirm Shoaib’s involvement, her reaction strongly suggests he may have contacted her via Instagram DMs.

Expressing her disapproval of cricketers reaching out to her in such a manner, Nawal said, “Appreciate ki baat nahi hai. Mujhe sirf ye lagta hai ki cricketers should not be doing that. Actors se zyada log cricketers/ sportsman ko idolize karte hai. So if people consider you to be so big… you should not be doing that.” Watch her full interview video here.

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed got married on January 20. They made announcement through social media post with caption, “Alhamdulillah. And We created you in pairs.”

Reports indicate that Shoaib Malik’s relationship with Sana Javed faced opposition from his family, with several members skipping their wedding ceremony. Additionally, Sana ended her marriage with Umair Jaswal just three months prior to tying the knot with Malik.

Confirming speculation, Sania Mirza’s family revealed that she took ‘khula’ from Shoaib Malik and they got separated last year.

