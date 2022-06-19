Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza feel proud as their son graduates

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza is always a topic of discussion in Hyderabadi households for her spectacular sportsmanship or her marriage with ace Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple had tied the knot in 2010 and on October 30, 2018, they welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Izhaan is often spotted on his parent’s social media accounts which always leaves fans in awe of his cuteness. Now, Shoaib Malik took to his Instagram to share a picture of little Izhaan graduating from nursery and expressed his happiness with lots of prayers for him.

In the photo, Izhaan can be seen donning a red-colored graduation gown and cap and holding a teddy bear, while Shoaib Malik kneels down behind him. Besides the father-son duo, a welcome board that reads, ‘Class of 2022’ can be seen.

Shoaib Malik captioned the photo, “My sonshine Izhaan graduated from his nursery, making baba super proud! You are growing up so fast beta, may you succeed in everything. And I have got your back, always… #ProudFatherMoment”

Check out the photo here:

The comment section was flooded with several friends, and fans applauding Izhaan for the feat.

On the professional front, Sania Mirza recently announced her retirement from the tennis circuit and said that 2022 will be her last season. Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, will most probably play in the T20 World Cup.