Shoaib Malik shares unseen pics with Sana Javed, people call it ‘fake’

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took to Instagram to celebrate his wife and actress Sana Javed’s birthday with a heartfelt post. Malik shared three unseen pictures of the couple together, accompanied by the caption: “Happy Birthday Sana Shoaib Malik.”

Reacting to the post, Sana Javed wrote, “My” followed by a black heart emoji.

However, Shoaib’s post did not go well with the social media users who brutally trolled the couple once again. “Bro is getting hate from 2 countries,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Divided by borders united by giving gali to shoaib.” One more Instagram user wrote, “He should honestly be ashamed of Himself.”

One comment read, “Don’t know why these poses look fake just for pictures.”

“If downfall had a face! some people get a diamond accidentally in their lives and then they ruin it because they never deserved that!” wrote a social media users. “Dikhawa… fake closeness…fake people,” wrote another one.

Recently, Sana, in a recent Instagram story, expressed her admiration for her husband. The Khaani actress shared a quote which read, “Sometimes miracles are good people with kind hearts”. Sana referred to Shoaib as the miracle in her life, affectionately calling him “My one and only SM” along with a heart emoji.

The couple surprised everyone earlier this year when they announced their marriage on January 20, 2024. Both Shoaib and Sana shared photos from their wedding ceremony on their social media platforms, captioning them with the phrase “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs.”

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik was earlier marrid to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. They are coparenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Sana Javed, on the other hand, was previously married to actor/singer Umair Jaswal.