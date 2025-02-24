Shoaib Malik sings Bollywood hit after Pakistan’s loss to India

Mumbai: In the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match, India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai on February 23. While Indian fans celebrated, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik reacted in a fun and surprising way—by singing a Bollywood song!

A Bollywood Twist After the Defeat

After the match, Shoaib Akhtar shared a video on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Malik humorously expressed his sadness by singing “Dil Ke Armaan Aansuon Mein Bah Gaye,” a famous song from the 1982 Bollywood movie Nikaah.

Social Media Goes Wild

The video quickly went viral, getting over 9 lakh views and thousands of likes. Fans from both countries reacted with jokes:

Even presenter Zainab Abbas joined in by singing another sad Bollywood song, adding more fun to the video.

India’s Big Win

India chased down the target of 241 runs in just 42.3 overs. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 100 not out from 111 balls, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also played important roles. With this win, India secured a spot in the semifinals, while Pakistan now depends on other results to stay in the tournament.