Shoaib Malik talks about his personal life, breaks down [Video]

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is one of the popular names in the world of cricket. He is among the few Pakistani cricketers who have been active whether he was part of the team or not. The cricketer has missed the ICC World Cup 2023 but he was usually seen in the studios of Pakistani media houses throughout the tournament. The cricketer in a latest interview opened up about his personal life and how he struggled to get into cricket.

In an interview with popular host Fakar e Aalam’s show, Shoaib said how his sisters and father helped him to cement his place in the Pakistani cricket team. He also said that his sisters supported the house when he was struggling to find a place on the national team as they were doing jobs at that time.

While narrating his struggle during the interview, Shoaib Malik broke down and the anchor even asked him to relax. The teary-eyed Shoaib continued and even recalled the incident when his father died. He said they were not financially stable enough but he kept his passion for cricket alive. He said that his father’s dream was to make him a cricketer but his sisters were compelling him to focus on studies rather than cricket.

In the interview Shaoib also expressed how his sisters were controlling the whole family and how they supported him. He said that his sisters are now proud of him. The cricketer also spilled beans on other aspects of his life too.

The host also asked Shoaib Malik if he missed his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, as he travels a lot around the world due to his work commitments. To which, Shoaib promptly replied, “I miss him a lot. I make sure I video call him every day”.

For the unversed, there are reports which suggest that the relationship between tennis star Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik may be on shaky ground, though no official announcement has been made by them. Reports also suggest that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are co-parenting their son.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza with son Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

Watch the full interview below.