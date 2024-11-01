Shoaib Malik throws lavish party for Izhaan without Sania Mirza

Mumbai: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza and her former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, celebrated their son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s sixth birthday with separate events in Dubai, bringing their own special touches to make the day memorable for Izhaan.

Both parents expressed their love and pride for their son on social media, sharing glimpses of the celebrations and heartfelt messages.

Shoaib Malik went all out with a grand party in Dubai. He posted a video on Instagram featuring Izhaan cutting a cake surrounded by intricately designed muffins with logos of luxury car brands such as BMW, Audi, Bugatti, Porsche, and Ferrari.

In the center of it all was a yellow Lamborghini cake, symbolizing Izhaan’s love for cars. Alongside the video, Shoaib wrote, “Happy birthday champ! May you have many more years filled with laughter and love. Izzu Baba always has your back and may you grow up to make us all proud.”

Sania Mirza, however, was notably absent from Shoaib’s party this year, in contrast to last year when the two had celebrated Izhaan’s birthday together.

Sania marked the occasion separately and shared an Instagram post saying, “My baby boy, I can’t believe you are 6. You are the reason for my smile.”

Sania and Shoaib, who married in Hyderabad in April 2010, separated last year. They welcomed Izhaan in October 2018 and had initially built a life together in Dubai. On January 20, 2024, Shoaib Malik announced his wedding with Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

While their paths have diverged, both Sania and Shoaib remain committed to co-parenting and celebrating Izhaan’s milestones, albeit in their own ways.