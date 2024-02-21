SHOCKING divorce happening in Bollywood? Actress drops surname

Mumbai: In recent times, several celebrity couples have made headlines due to their divorces, adding to the list are Bollywood actress Divya Khossla Kumar and T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar. Speculations are rife that the Bollywood couple’s marriage has been hit by a rough patch.

Rumours of their separation started doing rounds after fans noticed a significant change on Divya’s Instagram profile where she dropped the Kumar surname.

Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that Divya Khossla Kumar has rebranded herself as Divya Khossla on Instagram and has also stopped following T-Series. This move has stirred curiosity among fans, with one user on Reddit sharing screenshots and questioning if the couple is heading for a divorce.

Despite the online buzz, it’s essential to note that without an official statement from either Divya or Bhushan regarding their marital status, any speculation remains unconfirmed.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, has always maintained a private personal life. Divya and Bhushan Kumar share a son. Until an official statement is made, the status of their marriage remains uncertain.