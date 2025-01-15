Shocking! Ram Charan’s Game Changer arrives on TV

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Game Changer released on January 10, 2025, but its journey has been far from smooth. Directed by Shankar and written by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie generated massive hype but faced challenges, including piracy, within days of its release.

Game Changer leaked

Shockingly, an HD pirated print of Game Changer was broadcast on local cable TV channels in Andhra Pradesh just days after the film’s release. Social media users quickly shared screenshots of the illegal broadcast, sparking outrage. The film’s team filed complaints with cybercrime authorities to address the issue.

Producer Srinivas Kumar (SKN) expressed his anger, saying, “This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & Buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers – it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people.”

He further added, “Think about the impact on distributors and exhibitors whose livelihoods depend on the success of these films. Such actions undermine their efforts and threaten the future of the film industry. It’s time for respected governments to step up and take strict action to put an end to this. Let’s all unite and stand firm to protect and ensure a better future for cinema.”

The piracy not only affected the film’s box office collections but also raised concerns about the future of cinema. With the film already struggling due to mixed reviews and stiff competition from other Sankranti releases, this blow has further dented its performance.

The Game Changer team has also filed complaints against individuals threatening to leak the movie before its release. Despite these efforts, the pirated version continues to circulate online, causing significant damage.