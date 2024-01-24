Shocking revelations about Sana Javed’s divorce from 1st husband

Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry has been rocked by the news of the divorce of actress Sana Javed and singer Umair Jaswal. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020, parted ways due to personal differences and pressures. They also deleted all their pictures together from their social media accounts.

However, the twist in the tale came when cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his third marriage to Sana Javed on his Instagram account, shocking his fans and followers.

Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he has a son, Izhaan. The couple, who got married in 2010, had been living separately since 2022 and had filed for divorce in late 2023.

The news of Shoaib and Sana’s marriage has also stirred controversies, as the latest buzz is that Umair Jaswal was pressurised to divorce Sana Javed by some influential people.

Also Read Video of Shoaib Malik flirting with Sana Javed goes viral

Journalist Naeem Hanif has shed light on the situation, revealing that a striking aspect of the whole ordeal is the lack of communication between Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal after their separation. During a podcast on Samaa TV, Naeem revealed that Umair Jaiswal faced pressure to sign divorce papers.

The journalist also revealed that Umair got threatening phone calls allegedly urging him to settle the matter amicably, which resulted in the quick finalization of the divorce papers. Check out his whole interview below.

Umair’s friends Ahmed Ali Butt and Hamza Ali Abbasi too are showing support for him.

Ahmed Ali Butt took to Instagram and praised Umair for the grace he has shown in this whole scenario. This is what he said:

Hamza Ali Abbasi also shared a gym picture from his session with Umair and spent time with him.