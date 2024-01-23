Video of Shoaib Malik flirting with Sana Javed goes viral

Islamabad: Ever since Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his marriage with actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024, they have been facing a lot of backlash from the netizens.

The reason is that both of them were already married to their respective partners. Shoaib was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and Sana was married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal.

To add fuel to the fire, a throwback video of Malik and Sana flirting with each other in a Pakistani TV show has gone viral on social media.

The video is from the show Jeeto Pakistan, which aired in 2021. In the video, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed can be seen openly flirting with each other, while playing games and cracking jokes. Malik even said that he wanted Sana Javed to win, and offered to help her in pushing a bike. Sana Javed also accepted his compliments and praised his skills.

The video has sparked outrage among the fans of Sania Mirza and Umair Jaswal, who have accused Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed of having an extramarital affair and cheating on their spouses. They have also questioned their morals and ethics, and called them names. Some of the comments are:

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have not responded to the criticism or the video yet. They have only shared their wedding pictures on their social media accounts, with the caption “And We created you in pairs”.