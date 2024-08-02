Shops, restaurants in Hyderabad to remain open till 1 am

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has allowed all restaurants and other establishments across Hyderabad to remain open and functional till 1 am.

Revanth Reddy passed an official verbal order in the Telangana Assembly on Friday, August 2 permitting establishments, including restaurants, aside from liquor shops to remain open till 1 am.

His statements come after All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA and floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed displeasure over the early and forced closing of restaurants and establishments across the three commissionates of Hyderabad. Owaisi also addressed issues of policing, especially in the Old City of Hyderabad, where some officials chased youth gathered outside their houses post 11 pm and assaulted them with lathis.

“Akbar saab, the other day complained that the police have been assaulting people post 11 pm across the city and it is troublesome for people. I am making a promise that all establishments including restaurants, and other than liquor, across the city, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, will be allowed to function till 1 am.”

Also Read Will approach HC over police atrocities in Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi

“I am a little against against liquor. The liquor shops will shut at the earlier stated times. The longer they remain open, the more people consume,” added Revanth.

Revanth Reddy addresses issues of police brutality in Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy further went on to assure the house that the state will not adhere to cosmetic methods of policing. “We are going to do concrete policing,” he said, addressing concerns of police brutality on Hyderabad citizens.

Earlier in the Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi had threatened to approach the High Court and file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the police highhandedness in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi asked if it is wrong for anyone to stand outside the house or move around for some medical emergencies. “Innocent people are being thrashed by lathi-wielding policemen for standing outside their houses. If this continues I will file a PIL in the court,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Activities such as ‘Cordon and Searches’, ‘Mission Chabutra’, and the ‘Counseling of Pedestrians’ have raised serious concerns in terms of their legality and ethicality.

Activists have been terming these operations a violation of human rights and troublesome.