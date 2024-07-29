Will approach HC over police atrocities in Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged that every police station in the city collects mamool.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th July 2024 5:33 pm IST
Akbaruddin Owaisi raises issue of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad
Akbaruddin Owaisi (Image: X)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened to approach the High Court and file a Public Interest Litigation against the police highhandedness in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi asked if it is wrong for anyone to stand outside the house or move around for some medical emergencies. “Innocent people are being thrashed by lathi-wielding policemen for standing outside their houses. If this continues I will file a PIL in the court,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi.

He went ahead and said, “Right in front of the Police commissioner’s office at Banjara Hills, the hotel is open. Is it because the police get freebies from guests at the hotel?” he questioned.

MS Education Academy

Highlighting the contribution of the commissioner’s task force in enforcing the ‘lathi culture’, he stated that the task force was created to control organized crime. “Instead the task force is busy forcing people to go to bed at night,” Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

Also Read
LS: Asaduddin Owaisi expresses discontent over govt’s treatment of Muslims

He further said that if the police continue with the highhandedness, he will stand in the Old City and then the government should face the consequences and will be solely responsible for it.

The AIMIM floor leader asked the government to control the rising crime rate in the city. “People are murdered during the day while the police are asleep. If this continues the city will get a bad name,” he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged that the police are collecting mamool from criminals while the innocents are thrashed in the name of policing. “Every police station gets mamool. I am not afraid of anyone. I am saying this openly.”

Mamool is a type of illegal collection that government officials, including police, may extort from shopkeepers, owners, and vendors, in exchange for leniency towards regulations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th July 2024 5:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button