Will approach HC over police atrocities in Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened to approach the High Court and file a Public Interest Litigation against the police highhandedness in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi asked if it is wrong for anyone to stand outside the house or move around for some medical emergencies. “Innocent people are being thrashed by lathi-wielding policemen for standing outside their houses. If this continues I will file a PIL in the court,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi.

He went ahead and said, “Right in front of the Police commissioner’s office at Banjara Hills, the hotel is open. Is it because the police get freebies from guests at the hotel?” he questioned.

Highlighting the contribution of the commissioner’s task force in enforcing the ‘lathi culture’, he stated that the task force was created to control organized crime. “Instead the task force is busy forcing people to go to bed at night,” Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

He further said that if the police continue with the highhandedness, he will stand in the Old City and then the government should face the consequences and will be solely responsible for it.

The AIMIM floor leader asked the government to control the rising crime rate in the city. “People are murdered during the day while the police are asleep. If this continues the city will get a bad name,” he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged that the police are collecting mamool from criminals while the innocents are thrashed in the name of policing. “Every police station gets mamool. I am not afraid of anyone. I am saying this openly.”

Mamool is a type of illegal collection that government officials, including police, may extort from shopkeepers, owners, and vendors, in exchange for leniency towards regulations.