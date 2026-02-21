Short-circuit guts irrigation equipment factory in Telangana

Hyderabad: A major fire erupted at a drip irrigation equipment factory located on the Raichur Road of Aiza mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Saturday, February 21; however, no casualties were reported.

As per preliminary investigations, it was found that there were plastic drip pipes, drip equipment and other raw materials stored inside the Parameshwara Industries drip irrigation factory. Reports stated that the fire was triggered by a short-circuit, which spread to the stored material, adding fuel to the fire.

As the fire and black smoke engulfed the premises, the workers ran outside to save their lives. The Fire Department was called in and the fire engines were used to extinguish the flames. But it was too late, and most of the factory was gutted, causing heavy loss to its owner.

One of the eye-witnesses told media persons that for the past four decades, the people of Aiza mandal have been demanding for a fire station to be established in the mandal, but their pleas have not been heard by successive governments. He said that the owner of the factory had worked hard to establish the factory in the mandal.

He urged the state government to at least now rise to the occasion and set up a fire station in Aiza mandal.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is ongoing.