Short circuit in washing machine sparks fire at Hyderabad gated community

Hyderabad: A short circuit in a washing machine sparked a fire at a gated community in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 29. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at Riddhi Grandeur Apartment in Manikonda, Rangareddy. The blaze started at around 6:20 pm in one of the flats on the third floor.

On information, three fire tenders from Vattinagulapally, Gachibowli and Langar Houz responded and doused the fire in less than 10 minutes.

“It was a small fire in one of the flats on the third floor. The fire did not spread to any other flats and only damaged a small area of the affected apartment,” an official from the Vattinagulapally fire station told Siasat.com.