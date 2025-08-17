Shots fired outside Elvish Yadav’s residence in Gurugram

Gurugram: Two masked men fired more than two dozen shots outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV that showed two bike-borne masked men arriving outside the house and opening fire from a distance. After a few seconds, one of them leaned over the main gate and continued to shoot before both fled.

Yadav was not at home when the shooting happened around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside but no one was injured in the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, ‘Bhau gang’ claimed responsibility for the firing.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.

The attackers shot more than two dozen rounds at the YouTuber’s home in Sector 57 and fled from the spot. The bullets struck the ground and first floors of the house, the police said.

In a post on social media, gangsters Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritoliya, members of ‘Bhau gang’ claimed responsibility for the attack.

“…the bullets that were fired at Elvish Yadav’s house today were fired by us. He has ruined many houses by promoting betting apps. Other social media influencers promoting betting may face bullets or calls,” read the post shared by Ritoliya.

The police, however, have not given any confirmation about the claims in the post.

Elvish’s father, Ram Avtar Yadav, said he heard a sound around 5.30 am.

“When we came outside, we saw that bullets had been fired here. After this we immediately checked the CCTV and found that there were two people involved and probably a third one too,” he said.

“We informed the police and the police came and started an investigation. The attackers fired more than 15 rounds. Elvish was not here and he is out for his work but we feel scared. I hope that the Gurugram police arrest the accused soon,” Ram Avtar said.

According to a family member, Elvish had not received any threats prior to the incident and he is currently outside Haryana.

A senior police officer said while a probe is underway, an FIR will be registered soon as per the complaint of the family.

In July, Haryanavi singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria was attacked when he was on his way to Fazilpuria village from Vatika Chowk.

He was fired upon by some men who intercepted him in a Tata Punch car, which was later found to be hired and seized by police.