Should get deserved punishment: RG Kar rape-murder convict’s mother

Kolkata: The mother of Sanjay Roy, who was convicted for the rape and murder of an on-duty medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Sunday said if her son is guilty then he should get the punishment he deserves, even if it means hanging.

The 70-year-old woman said she would “cry alone” but would accept his punishment as destiny.

A Kolkata court, where Sanjay Roy’s trial was held, will announce the quantum of punishment on Monday. A former civic volunteer with the Kolkata police, Roy was the only person arrested in the case.

Initially reticent to speak to the media after the court convicted Roy on January 18, his mother Malati told reporters on Sunday that being a woman and a mother of three daughters, “I can feel the anguish and pain of the mother of the woman medic who is also like my daughter.”

“If the court decides to hang him to death, I don’t have any objection as his crime has been proved in the eye of the law. I will cry alone but accept it as a quirk of fate, something willed by destiny,” she said standing on the doorstep of her shanty on Shambhunath Pandit Street, about 5 km away from the commotion and buzz at Sealdah Court the other day.

Asked if she had turned up during any of the court hearings or met Roy at the lockup, she replied “No. Why should I? Despite my failing health, I would have tried to go if the charges were found to be untrue.”

Sanjay has three sisters and one of them died years back.

One of the elder sisters, who lives at her in-law’s place close to Malati’s home, on Saturday said in case he is proven guilty, the law should take its own course punishing him and the family has no plan to challenge the order on its own in any court.

The middle-aged woman, her face partially covered in dupatta, told reporters at a shanty in the Bhawanipore area that she had not visited the court where the trial was held.

“Please leave me alone. We are shattered,” she said when reporters continued to ask if she thought her brother was really guilty.

“But if he has committed any crime, he should get proper punishment. We don’t have any plan to challenge the order on our part. I am living in my in-laws house. I don’t have any contact with my family since my marriage in 2007 while my mother is not well,” she said.

The woman, who did not wish to divulge her name, said her brother used to be like any normal boy during childhood.

“As he grew up, he turned to booze but apart from that I myself did not ever hear any case about Sanjay misbehaving with any woman. We did not have regular contact with him in the past few years. He used to live in a separate locality. I don’t have any idea about his associations and whether he was involved in any criminal offence,” she said.

‘Others involved should also be investigated’

The woman, however, added that there are reports in the media that Roy might not be alone at the site of the crime.

“So I would expect that investigations must have been thorough to find only one person’s involvement in such a crime. Had others been involved directly or indirectly, that should also be investigated and they should be brought to book.”

“Since Sanjay’s arrest, we were under the stigma and everyone from neighbours to relatives would point fingers at us saying we are Sanjay’s kin. I hope we are clearing the air now,” Roy’s elder sister said.

A court in Kolkata’s Sealdah convicted Roy of raping and murdering the on-duty doctor at the RG Kar Medical College hospital on Saturday, 162 days after the crime that sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests.

Roy was arrested on August 10, 2024, a day after the 31-year-old medic’s body was found in the seminar room of the hospital. He was charged under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 103(1) carries a possible punishment of death or life imprisonment.

The judge said Roy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the RG Kar Medical College doctor and strangling her to death and that the CBI had proven all the charges against him.