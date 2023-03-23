Showroom owner robbed of Rs 40,000 in east Delhi by gun wielding robbers

The victim, Rajat Gupta, a resident of Vasundhara Sector-5, UP, runs a showroom of ready-made garments in Shankar Vihar.

Representative Image

New Delhi: Two helmet-wearing men robbed a 40-year-old showroom owner of Rs 40,000 in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Rajat Gupta, a resident of Vasundhara Sector-5, UP, runs a showroom of ready-made garments in Shankar Vihar.

He was in his showroom with his three employees when two persons wearing helmets and carrying pistols entered it and one of them fired a warning shot, a senior police officer said.

The robbers asked about the cash box and forced him to open it. They took Rs 40,000 from it and some papers kept on the cash counter before fleeing, the officer said.

A case has been registered at Preet Vihar Police Station and a hunt is on to nab the accused, they added.

