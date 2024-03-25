Shraddha Kapoor drops hint about her boyfriend? Pic goes viral

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor, renowned for her versatility and talent in Bollywood, has long captivated audiences with her performances on screen. However, it’s not just her acting prowess that keeps her in the limelight, as her personal life often grabs headlines too.

Her latest Instagram post has stirred up curiosity among fans. Dressed in a cozy purple night dress, Shraddha showcased various expressions in each snapshot. Yet, it was the locket around her neck, featuring the letter ‘R’ on a chain, that caught everyone’s attention.

While Shraddha Kapoor hasn’t officially confirmed any relationship with her rumored beau, Rahul Mody, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but speculate about the significance of the ‘R’ locket. The caption accompanying her post read, “Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi.”

Reacting to the post, several netizens flooded the comment section with their thoughts and speculations about Shraddha’s possible relationship status.

One social media user commented, “Your necklace hehehehe”. Someone else said, “R? Ye kya Raaz hai batao Zara?”. Another wrote, “Ye R se Rahul Mody confirm samjhe?”

Earlier reports hinted at the budding romance between Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody. According to a source quoted by Hindustan Times, the couple is comfortable being seen together but prefers to keep their relationship private. The source revealed, “They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight.”

As fans continue to speculate, Shraddha Kapoor maintains her silence on the matter, leaving followers eagerly awaiting any further hints or revelations about her love life.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Stree 2.