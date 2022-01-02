Shraddha Kapoor says women are the main reason for Hindi cinema’s evolution

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 2nd January 2022 7:32 pm IST
Shraddha Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor feels proud that women have been an integral part of our new-age cinematic stories. According to her, women are a major reason behind the evolution of Hindi cinema.

The actress says, “We have seen an absolute evolution in the way we tell stories on the screen, and it warms my heart that women have been a constant part of this process. I have grown up admiring our cinema but one thing that I have personally noticed is how women have shaped the growth trajectory. They have been an integral part of not just cinema but the overall growth of the nation.”

Shraddha will soon be seen performing in Zee Cinema and Zee TV’s broadcast of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actress adds, “With my performance ‘Shakti: The Power of Indian Women’, we are celebrating the strength and achievements of Indian women, their significance in the world of cinema, and overall evolution.”

The 52nd edition of IFFI is scheduled to be simulcast on Zee Cinema and Zee TV on January 2 at 8 p.m.

