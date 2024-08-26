Shraddha Kapoor turned down these 6 blockbuster films

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of her latest film, Stree 2. The movie has been a massive hit, and by tomorrow, it’s expected to cross Rs. 400 crore in earnings, just in time for the Janmashtami celebrations. With no big movies releasing soon, Stree 2 is set to continue its winning streak at the box office.

As the film moves closer to the Rs. 500 crore mark, Shraddha Kapoor’s popularity is soaring. Her recent success has even pushed her ahead of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in terms of total box office collections, with Shraddha now having earned Rs. 1,638.77 crore across her films. She’s now ranked fifth among Bollywood’s top female actors, following Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt.

Shraddha is also hugely popular on social media, with over 92.2 million followers on Instagram, making her the second most-followed Indian celebrity after cricket star Virat Kohli.

Big Movies Shraddha Kapoor Turned Down

Despite her success, Shraddha Kapoor has also passed up some big movie roles over the years. Here are some of the films she turned down:

1. RRR

Director SS Rajamouli offered Shraddha a role opposite Jr NTR in RRR (2022), but she had to decline because of her busy schedule. The film later became a huge hit, earning Rs. 1,131 crore worldwide, and won an Oscar for Best Original Song with “Naatu Naatu.”

2. Saina

Shraddha was initially cast to play badminton star Saina Nehwal in a biopic but had to leave the project due to illness. She was replaced by Parineeti Chopra, though the film didn’t do well at the box office.

3. Aurangzeb

Shraddha was offered a lead role in Aurangzeb alongside Arjun Kapoor but chose to star in Aashiqui 2 instead. This turned out to be a good decision as Aashiqui 2 became a major success.

4. Thugs of Hindostan

Shraddha was reportedly offered a role in Thugs of Hindostan (2018), but she turned it down for unknown reasons.

5. Lucky: No Time for Love

Shraddha had the chance to debut opposite Salman Khan in Lucky: No Time for Love. However, she chose to focus on her education instead of acting at that time.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Shraddha was approached for the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but declined. The role eventually went to Kiara Advani, and the film became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022.

In its first week, which included holidays like Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, Stree 2 earned an impressive Rs. 291.65 crore, making it one of the Top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films ever. The film’s success continued into the second weekend, where it made it into the Top 10 list of all-time Hindi box office hits. On the second Friday, it earned Rs. 17.5 crore, followed by Rs. 33 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 44 crore on Sunday, bringing its total to Rs. 386.15 crore. This puts Stree 2 ahead of blockbusters like Dangal (Rs. 374.43 crore) and Sanju (Rs. 342.57 crore).

Shraddha Kapoor’s career has been full of successful choices and a few missed opportunities. As she continues to make her mark in Bollywood, her journey shows just how unpredictable and exciting the film industry can be.