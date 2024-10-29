Shraddha praises Vishal Mishra, wants to know secret behind singer’s voice

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor heaped praise on Vishal Mishra and asked the singer the secret behind his enchanting voice.

Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she re-shared a video where the singer can be seen crooning the number “Khoobsurat” from the blockbuster film “Stree 2”, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. In the clip, the singer is performing the number live at a concert.

The actress re-posted the clip, and wrote: “Aapki khoobsurat avaaz ka raaz bataaiye @vishalmishraofficial.”

Shraddha then shared a picture of a snack box, which had gujiyas, chaklis and laddoos among many other things.

For the caption, she wrote: “Palak jhapakte hi Diwali faraal haazir.” She tagged her actress aunt

Padmini Kolhapure in the post.

Shraddha recently attended NDTV World Summit held at New Delhi and spoke on multiple topics including her father’s struggles, her choice of films, seven course meal and a secret.

At the summit, Shraddha took up questions from the audience and had some fun conversation with them.

The actress was asked: “Aapke bhi Aadhaar Card mein waisi wali photo hai” (Does your Aadhaar Card have a bad pic of yours).

Shraddha humorously answered: “Main nahin dikha sakti Aadhaar Card wali photo”(I can’t show my Aadhaar Card photo).”

Shraddha Kapoor is famous actor Shakti Kapoor’s daughter. She made her debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashqui-2’. Later she had many career fluctuations but she continued to deliver hits after every short duration.

In the last few years she has delivered hits like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree-2’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. Shraddha recently admitted to being in a relationship and said that she likes spending time with her partner.

Looking forward, it is reported that Shraddha will be seen working alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth installment of “Dhoom”.