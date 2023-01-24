Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet today

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is likely to file a charge sheet in the Shraddha Walker murder case before the Saket district courts on Tuesday.

The charge sheet, which is expected to run over 3,000 pages with 100 witnesses to the case, has been made on the basis of forensic and electronic evidence, sources said.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces and storing them in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the Chhatarpur forest near his house over a period of three months.

The court on January 10 extended his judicial custody by 14 days. Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla.

Poonawala had demanded law books to study. The court had also directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

On January 6, Poonawala had moved an application in the court seeking the release of his debit and credit cards, citing the need for funds to purchase day-to-day items, as well as warm clothes.

Poonawala’s application moved through his advocate seeking to release funds from his bank account citing that he didn’t have enough warm clothes to counter the winter chill inside the prison.

On December 23, the court extended his judicial custody by 14 days. On December 22, he withdrew his bail plea, claiming that he had applied for bail erroneously.

On December 17, he had claimed that he signed the ‘vakalatnama’, but did not know about filing a bail application.