Shrihatti: Applicants allege loan scam as dreams lie shattered

Gadag: A promise of government-backed loans has allegedly turned into a financial nightmare for poor families in the Shirahatti town of the Gadag district. A firm operating under the name Lakshmi Enterprises is accused of collecting money from people by assuring them that subsidised loans would be arranged to help them start small businesses.

The firm reportedly promised loans ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh under government schemes. Applicants were encouraged to establish self-employment ventures such as tailoring units, roti-making facilities and cement brick manufacturing units. The assurances attracted people looking for financial support to build a more secure future for their families.

Applicants paid between Rs 10k and Rs 30k

According to the allegations, the office collected Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and other documents from applicants, claiming that it would take care of the entire application process. The applicants were reportedly asked to pay amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 each.

Some were allegedly told that further payments would be required after the loans were sanctioned. Cheques were reportedly handed over to certain applicants after they paid the initial amounts. Believing the assurances, people parted with money they had saved through daily labour and other small earnings.

The situation reportedly changed after the office was shut. The applicants say they have received neither the promised loans nor refunds of the money collected from them. The closure of the office has left the affected families anxious and struggling to find a way to recover their savings.

Rural residents were reportedly among those who approached the firm in the hope of becoming financially independent. For many, the proposed loans represented an opportunity to start a small enterprise rather than depend entirely on daily-wage employment.

The victims have now sought the intervention of the Gadag Superintendent of Police. They have urged the police to investigate the complaints, identify the people behind Lakshmi Enterprises and initiate legal proceedings if wrongdoing is established.

Applicants seek police intervention

The case has drawn attention to the vulnerability of people seeking government financial assistance and the possibility of fraudsters exploiting such expectations. Applicants are advised to confirm the authenticity of loan schemes directly with the relevant government department or authorised bank before paying money to intermediaries.

Further investigation is needed to determine the total amount collected, the number of people affected and the circumstances surrounding the closure of the office.