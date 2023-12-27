Shruti Haasan ties knot secretly? Orry talks about her ‘husband’

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, have found themselves at the center of speculation about their wedding following controversial claims made by Orry (Orhan Awatramani) on Reddit. Orry addressed Santanu as Shruti’s ‘husband’, sparking rumors about a secret wedding.

Orry’s Viral Reddit Post

Orry conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on December 25, where he mentioned an unpleasant encounter with Shruti Haasan at an event. A follower asked, “Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can’t take a name just give hints.”

Orry replied, “Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her! Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a “Pune” (peon) like a spot boy or smth.”

Shruti Haasan Shuts Marriage Rumours

In response to the rumors, Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika took to their respective social media platforms to address the speculations surrounding their relationship status. The couple issued a clarification, putting an end to the ongoing conjecture.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shruti said, “So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? LOL. So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”

“Y’all need to calm down! We are not married! Individuals who don’t know us please stop spreading rumours,” Santanu said.

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika have been in a relationship for several years now. Santanu is a doodle artist and illustrator based in Delhi.