Shubman Gill retires hurt with neck strain in Test vs South Africa

Gill’s premature exit meant India had lost three batters -- two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington) and a retired hurt -- in quick time, altering the complexion of the session.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th November 2025 1:59 pm IST
Shubman Gill retires hurt with neck sprain
Shubman Gill retires hurt with neck sprain- X

Kolkata: India skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt after suffering a neck sprain while attempting a slog sweep off Simon Harmer on the second day of the first Test against South Africa on Saturday, and a call on his further participation in the first innings will be taken at a later stage, BCCI stated.

“Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress,” BCCI said in a release.

Gill faced just three balls before the injury forced him off the field.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

He struck Harmer for a slog-swept four over backward square leg but appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, immediately clutching the back of his neck.

The physio rushed in, and after a brief check, the opener walked off grimacing in discomfort.

The incident came in an eventful 35th over after the drinks break, where Harmer had moments earlier removed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29 off 82 balls with a classical off-spinner’s dismissal — the ball drifting and turning away to take the outside edge for Aiden Markram at slip.

Gill’s premature exit meant India had lost three batters — two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington) and a retired hurt — in quick time, altering the complexion of the session.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th November 2025 1:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button