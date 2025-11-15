Shubman Gill retires hurt with neck strain in Test vs South Africa

Kolkata: India skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt after suffering a neck sprain while attempting a slog sweep off Simon Harmer on the second day of the first Test against South Africa on Saturday, and a call on his further participation in the first innings will be taken at a later stage, BCCI stated.

“Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress,” BCCI said in a release.

Gill faced just three balls before the injury forced him off the field.

He struck Harmer for a slog-swept four over backward square leg but appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, immediately clutching the back of his neck.

The physio rushed in, and after a brief check, the opener walked off grimacing in discomfort.

The incident came in an eventful 35th over after the drinks break, where Harmer had moments earlier removed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29 off 82 balls with a classical off-spinner’s dismissal — the ball drifting and turning away to take the outside edge for Aiden Markram at slip.

Gill’s premature exit meant India had lost three batters — two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington) and a retired hurt — in quick time, altering the complexion of the session.